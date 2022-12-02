Veronique de Rugy

Democrats have lost the House of Representatives and, along with it, the chance to pass more of their preferred policies, in 2023. This makes the “lame duck” period before the January arrival of the new Congress their last opportunity to fully control Capitol Hill for a while. 

It’s also a chance for outgoing legislators from either party to pretty much do as they please. My fear is that the outgoing majority will, with the help of some misguided Republicans, push for a disastrous expansion of the child tax credit.

