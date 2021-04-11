On Thursday, we mentioned that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. In that same op/ed, we also mentioned the names of local children who died at the hands of their abusers.
One of those children is Gabriel Fernandez. His story is not only tragic, but one that sheds light on a flawed child protection services system. They failed Gabriel and as a result, he was routinely beaten, tortured and starved, then eventually, killed.
Now one of the people responsible for Gabriel’s death is asking for a new hearing. His mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, filed court papers asking for the new hearing, claiming that because of recent changes made to the state law, she could not now be convicted of first-degree murder or second degree-murder.
She pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her eight-year-old son. She also admitted the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture. If the case had gone to trial, and she would have been convicted of the charge, she would have possibly faced the death penalty.
Her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, was also convicted and from what we know, he’s the one responsible for most of the brutality against Gabriel. But Pearl Fernandez is by no means innocent. She sat idly by and watched the man beat and torture her son, while doing her share to hurt the boy, as well.
A hearing on the petition for re-sentencing is set for June 1 before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli, who sentenced Pearl Fernandez, now 37, to life in prison without parole, back in 2018. She’s serving her sentence at the Chowchilla State Women’s Prison, according to an ABC7 report.
Since District Attorney George Gascón took office, he’s been under close scrutiny for his stance on criminals and shift in policies, one of the most controversial being his intent to halt seeking the death penalty or asking for execution dates in any cases. He also said his office will not “defend existing death sentences and will engage in a thorough review of every existing death penalty judgment from Los Angeles County with the goal of vacating the death sentence,” according to an article from the Equal Justice Initiative.
He also intended to do away with sentence enhancements, but in February of this year, a judge barred him from doing that.
Criminals like Gabriel’s mother don’t deserve a new hearing. She pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and now she must do her time for it. The fact that she asked for a new hearing demonstrates that this woman has no remorse for what happened to her son.
You often hear the term, “Justice for Gabriel.” The only justice that’s been served on his behalf is the fact that his abusers are behind bars and they will not get out. Anything less than that punishment would expose another system that failed the boy.
