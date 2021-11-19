More homes could be coming to Lancaster, after the Lancaster Planning Commission, on Monday, approved a tentative tract map for a 123 single-family residential development.
However, there could be one thing standing in the way: Joshua trees.
The development is being planned for an area of vacant land located at Avenue K and 57th Street West, on which 143 Joshua trees are located.
So what’s the big deal about the trees? Under normal circumstances, they would be removed and the land would be developed, but because the trees are protected by the California Endangered Species Act, it’s not so simple.
The California Fish and Game Commission, in October of last year, designated the western Joshua tree as a candidate species under the California Endangered Species Act. Because of this, removing the trees is illegal.
However, that’s not the only issue the Planning Commission is facing.
It also received a letter from the Department of Fish and Wildlife that identified several concerns, to include the Joshua tree, but also burrowing owls and the use of the city’s biological impact fees.
Community Development Senior Manager Larissa De La Cruz said during a Monday Planning Commission meeting that all those issues were identified and discussed in the environmental document that is part of the development application and was part of the Commission’s action that evening.
The Commission also received a letter from the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity, that cited the Joshua tree as an area of concern.
But as unlikely as development might seem, for all of those reasons, development will still likely take place. The developer would have to obtain an incidental take permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for the Joshua trees to be removed from the project site. A copy of that permit would need to be provided to the city of Lancaster prior to it issuing construction-related permits.
There are several other things that need to be taken into consideration once the trees are removed and several rules by which those who remove them must abide.
That fact doesn’t seem to have deterred the developer, however — or the commission, as it approved the Conditional Use Permit and mitigated declaration with a unanimous vote.
We will all soon likely see the lot of Joshua trees disappear and give way to the sight of construction at that location.
