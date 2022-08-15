Jeff Jacoby

The second round of balloting for the 2022 Country Music Association Awards got underway last week and will run, through Aug. 16. The roughly 7,000 voting members of the association will winnow the 20 nominees in each category down to five.

The top vote-getters will then move on to the final round in October. The ultimate winners will be revealed, on Nov. 9, at the CMA Awards show in Nashville, which will be co-hosted by country music legend Luke Bryan and a legend of a different kind: Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

