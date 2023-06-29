George F. Will

Time was, when the school year ended, parents worried about “summer learning loss.” Nowadays, there is less learning to worry about losing.

This is the 40th anniversary of a blue-ribbon commission’s “A Nation at Risk” report that decried a “rising tide of mediocrity” in K-12 education, and said if “an unfriendly foreign power had attempted to impose on America the mediocre educational performance that exists today, we might well have viewed it as an act of war.” Two generations on, mediocrity might be an aspiration.

