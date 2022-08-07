If someone from another country came to the United States and committed a crime, pleaded guilty, was convicted and sentenced under US law, would authorities here allow that person to go if the president of that person’s home country claimed the sentence was “unacceptable” and offered a prisoner trade?
We all know the answer is “not likely.” So, why, then, is President Joe Biden calling for Brittany Griner’s release?
The WNBA star pleaded guilty, in a Russian court, of being in possession of less than a gram of cannabis oil, which was packed in her luggage. She called it “an honest mistake” due to her packing in a hurry.
Griner said she uses cannabis oil in the US for chronic pain from injuries, but knew that carrying cannabis into Russia was illegal.
As a result of her plea, she was handed a nine-year sentence for drug smuggling, which has been called “harsh” by some media outlets and US officials.
In response, Biden is calling on Russia to release her immediately, so she can be with her friends, loved ones, teammates and wife.
“My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan Home safely as soon as possible,” Biden said in a news report.
Whelan is a former US Marine who was arrested in 2018, in Moscow, on espionage charges. He was subsequently sentenced to 16 years in prison in a trial that the US denounced as unfair.
US officials claim Griner was wrongfully detained and have called for her release as fears mount about her being used as a political pawn amid rising tensions between the Biden administration and the Kremlin, after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The US made what officials consider a substantial offer to exchange Whelan and Griner for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker who’s serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.
Griner’s lawyer Maria Blagovolina claimed in closing arguments, that Griner never used marijuana in Russia and never intended to. Another of Griner’s attorneys, Alexander Boikov, said the prosecution failed to prove criminal intent. He also said her rights were breached during the investigation and legal process.
Biden seems determined to bring Griner and Whelan home, but we all know it’s not up to him. Griner’s fate is in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will make the final decision on any prisoner swap.
The Kremlin has warned Washington to refrain from “megaphone diplomacy,” with Russian Foreign Ministry officials repeatedly warning that public calls will not help her cause.
Meanwhile, those following the case in the US seem divided: Some believe she should be returned to the States, while others claim she did the crime, so she should do the time.
What do you think?
They should be no more than 300 words, have a full name, address (not just a city) and a phone number and be emailed to editor@avpress.com
