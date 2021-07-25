With the Delta variant quickly spreading, not only in Los Angeles County, but also other parts of the country, it seems that more people are masking up again.
Many are not happy about having to wear masks again, but they understand that the Coronavirus is far from gone and they want to ensure that they do not get it or carry it and give it to their friends and family.
Transmission of COVID-19 has increased from moderate to substantial in Los Angeles County and that resulted in county public health officials asking all who are indoors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks once again.
Many never stopped wearing them when out in public and so it wasn’t an issue for them. However, others were quick to leave home without them when it was announced the mandate was being lifted.
As if things weren’t already complicated, in-person learning is about to begin next month and some parents are already urging school officials to allow their children to attend classes without masks.
Parents attended the Lancaster School District Board meeting on Tuesday and asked trustees to allow children to attend school without masks, if they choose. The big question here is, who are “they?” Are the parents suggesting that the children don’t want to wear them, or do they really mean they don’t want their children wearing them? We assume it’s the latter.
One parent’s comments support this theory.
“My children will not be attending school if masks are mandatory,” the parent said. “Masks are un-American; they teach you to not communicate your ideas with others or collaborate. Masks are a muzzle; the thought police.”
Un-American? A muzzle? The thought police? Isn’t that a bit far-fetched?
Another parent had a slightly better approach when discussing the masks.
“There is significant evidence that the risk to children is too low to justify the remaining restriction of mask wearing,” she said. “It is widely accepted that children are at significantly lower risk from COVID-19 than adults.”
She’s partially correct. According to the Centers for Disease Control, children can still get COVID-19, though fewer seem to have been sick with it, compared to adults. Most children have mild symptoms or they may be asymptomatic. That doesn’t mean they are completely immune from the virus and cannot contract it and pass it to someone else.
As a parent, wouldn’t you rather err on the side of caution?
It’s been said many times that we are living in unprecedented times. That’s true, for the most part. Most of us can say we’ve never experienced life during a pandemic. We’ve never been locked down, had businesses close, had to wear masks when around other people and keep our distance. We’ve never before been in a mass panic because we can’t find toilet paper, paper towels and Lysol. The past year-and-a-half has been a strange time in our lives and it’s not over yet.
So given the fact that we’re still dealing with COVID and the fact that children don’t normally use the best hygienic practices, wouldn’t it make sense to have them wear masks at school? We think so.
