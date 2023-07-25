Jeff Jacoby

It is a well-established truth that minimum-wage laws hurt many of the people they are intended to help. When lawmakers raise the lowest wage at which someone may legally be employed, workers at the bottom of the economic ladder often find themselves unemployable.

“There’s a virtual consensus among economists that the minimum wage is an idea whose time has passed,” The New York Times editorial board observed back in 1987. “Raising the minimum wage by a substantial amount would price working poor people out of the job market.”

