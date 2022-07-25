We’ve heard probably more than we’ve wanted to, regarding former president Donald Trump’s reaction to the insurrection and rioting that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol, but little has been said about what former first lady Melania Trump had to say about it — until now.

According to a CNN report, during an interview with Fox, Melania Trump claims she was unaware of what was transpiring on that date because she was too busy taking photos of a rug in the White House.

