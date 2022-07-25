We’ve heard probably more than we’ve wanted to, regarding former president Donald Trump’s reaction to the insurrection and rioting that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol, but little has been said about what former first lady Melania Trump had to say about it — until now.
According to a CNN report, during an interview with Fox, Melania Trump claims she was unaware of what was transpiring on that date because she was too busy taking photos of a rug in the White House.
She said it was her duty as first lady to archive the contents of the White House, but that’s not entirely true. The duties of recording the contents of the official White House collection fall primarily on the White House curator and the White House Historical Association.
“As with all first ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations,” she told Fox. “Several months in advance, I organized a qualified team of photographers, archivists and designers to work with me in the White House to ensure perfect execution. As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our nation.”
As required? What we want to know is, by whom? And are we the only ones who think it’s a convenient date for her to “complete the work on behalf of our nation?” We could read into that statement easily and ask what work, exactly, was being completed? And by whom? Is that a veiled response to what was happening at the Capitol that day?
Regardless, her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, revealed a text message exchange in which Melania Trump responded to a tweet Grisham had drafted calling for the violence on Capitol Hill to stop as it was happening. The former first lady responded with the word “no,” declining to send a statement condemning the insurrection.
Given this, it would appear that the Melania Trump fibbed about not being aware of the goings on at the Capitol that day.
However, in the interview with Fox, she claimed she was in the dark about what was happening that day, although it was broadcast worldwide on television and all over social media.
Melania Trump may have been in the dark and buried her head about a lot of things, but the insurrection doesn’t seem to be one of them.
