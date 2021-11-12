You know we’re living in strange times when Big Bird can upset politicians with his actions.
The Muppet ruffled some conservatives’ feathers last weekend when he announced that he’d received the COVID-19 vaccination. Big Bird tweeted, on Nov. 6, that he got the shot, which recently became available to children between the ages of five and 11.
“My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” he wrote.
Many Twitter users commented and thanked Big Bird for doing his part to keep Sesame Street safe and set a positive example for children, but not everyone was happy or grateful.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas called Big Bird’s tweet “government propaganda.” He then tweeted, “Government propaganda for your 5 year old.” Meanwhile, Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe accused Big Bird of “brainwashing children,” while Steve Cortes, a Newsmax host and former Donald Trump adviser called the announcement “evil propaganda.”
Boothe and Cortes both claimed, falsely, that children are not at risk of getting COVID-19. While most children who contract the virus exhibit mild symptoms, experts say vaccines can prevent hospitalizations and infections, as well as disruptions to schooling, according to an NPR report.
While some conservatives may think that it’s “evil propaganda,” they seem to fail to realize that Big Bird has been promoting vaccinations for nearly 50 years. He got vaccinated against the measles in a 1972 episode of “Sesame Street.” Was that also “evil propaganda,” or a way to quell the fears of children by demonstrating that even he isn’t immune to vaccinations and it’s not so bad?
We think it’s the latter.
In the latest “Sesame Street” episode, Big Bird said he just learned that he’s been getting vaccines since he was “a little bird.”
The 1972 clip supports that statement. Despite the show being on the air for decades, Big Bird is only supposed to be six years old.
Joining Big Bird in getting the COVID-19 jab is Rosita, the bilingual, turquoise Muppet.
She also recently got vaccinated. Rosita and Big Bird appeared with Granny Bird on CNN over the weekend, to share experiences and tips about getting the shot.
It sounds more like a way to educate children than to “brainwash them.”
Besides, it’s not like a child can get the shot on their own, which means it’s up to the parents to decide if that’s going to happen, so everyone who thinks Big Bird is up to devilry can relax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.