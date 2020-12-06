This is going to be a December to remember. Thanks to COVID-19, it looks like Christmas is going to be canceled. OK, maybe not canceled, exactly, but it definitely isn’t going to be like any other Christmas any of us have probably ever experienced.
On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order, which will be enforced once intensive care unit bed capacity at hospitals falls below 15%.
It seems like it’s inevitable. It’s not if it’s going to happen, but when it’s going to happen. Given that, here’s what we know:
The state has been broken up into five regions: Northern California, Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, which affects us. This last regions includes Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Once the order is issued, regions will remain in the Regional Stay at Home Order status for three weeks. Counties eligible to come off the order after three weeks if their hospital ICU capacity projected four weeks out reaches 15%.
In any region that triggers a Regional Stay at Home Order because it drops below 15% ICU capacity, all operations in the following sectors must be closed:
Indoor and outdoor playgrounds, indoor recreational facilities, hair salons and barbershops, personal care services, museums, zoos and aquariums; movie theaters, wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries, family entertainment centers; card rooms and satellite wagering, casinos, limited services, live audience sports and amusement parks.
This isn’t what we want to hear so close to Christmas, but it’s what’s going to happen if the ICU capacity dips below their target.
“Staying at home for three weeks is a sacrifice, but if every Californian did that for a month, we could stop this disease in its tracks,” Dr. Erica Pan, acting State Public Health officer said.
We went on “lock-down” in March and it did seem to help flatten the curve, but that was before the virus was running rampant. Will a new stay-at-home order help? Stay tuned.
