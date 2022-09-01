If you think the heat on Wednesday was bad, just wait until later today, when the temperature is supposed to reach 111 in Lancaster and 110 in Palmdale.

Though a three-day weekend is around the corner, those hoping to enjoy the great outdoors might have to reconsider their plans. The heat wave we were warned about, earlier in the week, is setting in and will be here until at least the middle of next week.

