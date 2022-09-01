If you think the heat on Wednesday was bad, just wait until later today, when the temperature is supposed to reach 111 in Lancaster and 110 in Palmdale.
Though a three-day weekend is around the corner, those hoping to enjoy the great outdoors might have to reconsider their plans. The heat wave we were warned about, earlier in the week, is setting in and will be here until at least the middle of next week.
Granted, summer in the Antelope Valley, up to this point, hasn’t been as insufferable as past years, but it seems that Mother Nature is going to make up for lost time as we mark the end of summer with Labor Day weekend.
Whether you believe there’s a climate crisis or you believe the Earth’s increased temperatures are due to a natural, cyclical occurrence, you cannot deny that summers seem hotter than they used to be.
The increasing temperatures, each year, combined with rapidly shrinking water sources like the Colorado River, seem to signal that the outlook for humans isn’t good.
It also appears that amid the water crisis, water restrictions are here to stay. We have been asked to cut back on our watering days, so many lawns and other yard foliage across the Antelope Valley are drying up and dying due to lack of water.
Some other areas in Los Angeles County might soon find their yards in the same shape, as a 15-day watering ban is scheduled to begin, on Sept. 6.
Crews with the Metropolitan Water District will work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern California residents.
The areas affected will be: Long Beach, Beverly Hills, San Fernando, Burbank, Pasadena, Glendale, Torrance and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and the West Basin Municipal Water District.
The pipeline being repaired is a 36-mile upper feeder line that delivers water from the Colorado River into the Southland. It’s been operating at reduced capacity since earlier this year, when workers discovered a leak.
The repair won’t change anything, though, in terms of watering frequency. Once it’s over, the two-day per week watering schedule will be reinstated.
At this point, aside from conserving water and trying to reduce our carbon footprint, it seems there’s little we can do, but hope for the best.
Try to enjoy the “last” weekend of summer, even if it’s in an air conditioned home rather than at the beach or camping.
