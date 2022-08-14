Gas prices are doing down and we’re finally getting some relief at the pump, but other items are still causing a pain in the pocketbook.
With the holidays just a few months away, people might already be preparing. The United States Postal Service also wants us to be prepared — for a price hike, that is.
They proposed, on Thursday, a price increase ahead of its peak season, according to a news report.
It’s a temporary adjustment that it claims will help handle the holidays.
Rates for priority mail, first-class services and ground shipping would increase by 25 cents in some cases and as much as $6.50 in others.
The temporary increase would be in effect from Oct. 2 to Jan. 23. It is pending approval by the Postal Regulatory commission.
The increase is part of the USPS’s 10-year plan to avoid some $160 billion in projected losses.
Earlier this year, the USPS slowed delivery times for many of its first-class packages to cut costs. Anyone who has tried to either send or receive a package has likely experienced this slowdown. And despite claims that the regular mail was not slowed, that appears to have been affected, as well.
Letters that used to take four days to travel 800-900 miles now take a couple days longer, in some cases.
While the USPS attempts to avoid billions of dollars in losses, it would appear that we, as consumers, have some of that burden passed down to us in the form of price increases.
If it was as quick and reliable as FedEx or UPS, it would be understandable, but when you’re experiencing higher costs for slower service, what’s to keep the average person from just going with one of the other choices, especially when FedEx and UPS are able get packages to their destination quick and not damaged?
Last month, the agency ordered a fleet of new electric vehicles, which allowed it to transition about 40% of its vehicle operations to electric power.
It’s a move they say will reduce costs over time, despite the high price tag of the switch-over.
