The Air Force wants to mothball more than 200 aircraft in the coming year.
The move is explained in it new budget proposal.
The plan is to free up funds for new technology and weapons, according to the 2022 Fiscal Year request.
Many of the aircraft were born, manufactured and tested here in Aerospace Valley and worked on by local people.
The Department of the Air Force budget request asks for $173.7 billion, which includes an increase in research, development, test, and evaluation funding but a decrease in funds for procurement.
Speaking to lawmakers about the Pentagon’s $715 billion proposal in late May, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the Department of Defense is making sure it is “focused on acquiring the right kinds of capabilities that we need to be relevant in the future fight.
That requires us to take a hard look with the services with capabilities that will not be relevant in a future fight and really begin to no longer invest in them.”
Here is the list of weaponry expected to be headed to the boneyard:
• A-10 Thunderbolt II, a ground attack aircraft that has served the Air Force since the late 1970s. The proposed cut would reduce the size of the A-10 fleet from 281 to 239.
• F-15C/D Eagle, the fighters are proven combat aircraft, which are steadily being replaced by the F-15EX Eagle II. The Air Force plans to buy 144 of the new variant.
• F-16C/D Fighting Falcon, a multi-role and air superiority fighter. The proposed defense budget cuts 47 aircraft, bringing the size of the fleet down from 936 aircraft to 889.
• KC-135 Stratotanker, an aerial-refueling tanker that has been in service since the late 1950s. The proposal may scrap 18 of these aircraft, reducing the size of the tanker fleet to 376 aircraft.
• KC-10 Extender, with a cut of 14 of these aircraft from 50 to 36.
• C-130 Hercules, which is able to move troops and cargo. The USAF is planning to retire 13 of these aircraft, which would leave the fleet with 128 aircraft.
• E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, which can be used to support attack operations through surveillance and targeting. Cut: four from its fleet of 16 planes.
• RQ-4 Global Hawk, with a plan to divest 20 of these 30 drones.
For the Air Force, that means retiring a couple of hundred planes, most of which are fighter and attack aircraft.
