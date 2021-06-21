Construction of new housing in the past 20 years fell 5.5 million short of long-term historical levels, according to a new National Association of Realtors report, which is calling for a “once-in-a-generation” policy response.
The industry lobbying group said it hopes the report, which was released Wednesday, persuades lawmakers to include housing investments in any infrastructure package.
United States builders added 1.225 million new housing units, on average, each year from 2001 to 2020, according to the report, which was prepared for NAR by Rosen Consulting Group LLC. That figure is down from an annual average of 1.5 million new units from 1968 to 2000.
The 5.5 million-unit deficit includes about two million single-family homes, 1.1 million units in buildings with two to four units and 2.4 million units in building of at least five units, the report says.
“The scale of the problem is so large,” David Bank, senior vice president of Rosen Consulting Group and one of the report’s authors, said. “We need affordable (housing), we need market-rate, we need single-family, we need multifamily.”
The report also says that from 2010 to 2020, new home construction fell 6.8 million units short of what was needed to meet household-formation growth and replace units that were aging or destroyed by natural disasters.
Limited supply has been a recent driver of rising housing prices for renters and home buyers, alongside robust demand. The median existing-home price rose 19% from a year earlier to $341,600 in April, a record high, according to NAR.
The supply shortage became especially acute in the past year. Builders slowed construction in some regions last spring and delayed land purchases because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition, low mortgage-interest rates and an increase in remote work led to a surge in demand for single-family housing. And many homeowners delayed or canceled plans to list their homes for sale.
The number of existing homes on the market fell to 1.03 million units at the end of January, a record low in data going back to 1982, according to NAR.
The existing-home inventory totaled 1.16 million units at the end of April, a 20.5% decline from a year earlier.
Housing economists differ in their estimates of the supply-demand balance.
In a study earlier this year, mortgage-finance company Freddie Mac estimated that the national deficit of single-family homes stood at 3.8 million units at the end of 2020.
