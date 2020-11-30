‘Layoffs are rising again and Americans’ incomes are falling, the latest signs that the one-two punch of a resurgent pandemic and waning government aid are undermining the US economic recovery,” according to Ben Casselman, writing in the New York Times.
Unemployment filings are up by more than 100,000 from the first week in November, when they hit their lowest level since last spring, the start of the pandemic.
Last week, applications for state jobless benefits rose for the second straight week, the Labor Department said.
Forecasters have been warning for weeks that the increase in Coronavirus cases could have dire economic consequences as consumers pull back on spending and cities and states reimpose restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. But while job gains and other markers of progress have slowed since the summer, the recovery had proved surprisingly resilient.
Casselman wrote, “Now cracks are starting to appear. Jobless claims, not adjusted for seasonal patterns, jumped by 78,000 in the previous week to nearly 828,000 — a huge change following an increase of 18,000 the week before.
“It was the first time filing had risen for two straight weeks since early September and the largest two-week increase since April.”
Daniel Zhao, senior economist for the career site Glassdoor said the most obvious culprit for rising claims is the surging pandemic.
“It seems like it was only a matter of time before it started to show up in the economic data,” he said.
Unlike in the spring, families and businesses will have to weather the latest shutdowns largely on their own. Federal programs that provided trillions of dollars of support to small businesses and employed workers expired over the summer and efforts to revive have stalled in Congress. Many of the remaining programs run out at the end of this year.
Aides to president-elect Joe Biden are planning for the possibility of another contraction in the economy and have called on lawmakers to approve a stimulus deal before his inauguration on Jan. 20.
A small group of House Democrats have pressured Speaker Nancy Pelosi to accept a smaller deal in order to reach a compromise with Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader.
Democratic and Republican leaders have both said they want to pass a relief package before the end of the year. But the two sides remain far apart, and prospects for a quick deal appear dim.
