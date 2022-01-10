A modest 199,000 jobs were added in December and the nation’s unemployment rate fell to a healthy 3.9%. However, the low number of new jobs is evidence that employers are struggling to fill positions and many Americans are still reluctant to return to the workforce.
The jobless rate fell from 4.2% in November, as more people found work. There were 651,000 more people employed last month, than in November, but the data reported on Friday, by the Labor Department, reflected the state of the job market in early December. That was before the spike in COVID-19 cases began to disrupt the economy once again.
The spike will most likely continue to disrupt not only daily life for many, but also the job market. Economists are cautioning that job growth may slow in January and even in February because of the increase in Omicron cases.
The spike has forced millions of newly infected employees to quarantine and stay home.
Strong consumer demand has remained resilient despite chronic issues with supply shortages. That, in turn, means that hiring has been steady, for those seeking employment.
In addition, wages in December rose sharply and the average hourly wage jumped 4.7%, compared to a year ago.
The increase is also a sign that companies are competing to fill jobs. Unfortunately, rapid pay increases and low unemployment could further affect inflation as companies try to cover high labor costs by raising prices.
Unfortunately for the consumer, the cost is likely to be passed down.
So far, prices have hit a four-decade high and that’s prompted a sharp pivot by the Federal Reserve from keeping rates law to support hiring, to moving toward raising interest rates in an effort combat inflation.
The silver lining to all of this is the fact that jobs are available to those who want to work. The rest isn’t such great news, unfortunately.
