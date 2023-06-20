Jeff Jacoby

Their paths never crossed. They came from utterly different backgrounds. But Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, and James “Whitey” Bulger, the South Boston gangster, had a few key things in common.

Both men were psychopathic murderers, responsible for killing, maiming, or terrorizing scores of victims during their criminal careers. Both evaded the FBI for years and were found only after lengthy manhunts. Both were eventually convicted and sentenced to multiple life terms. Both died of unnatural causes — Bulger after a savage beating in 2018 at the federal penitentiary in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., and Kaczynski at the federal prison in Butner, NC, by suicide last week.

