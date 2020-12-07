On Dec. 2, Britain gave emergency approval to Pfizer Corp Coronavirus vaccine.
The surprise announcement is a first in the West.
The emergency move is ahead of the United States and the European Union.
The decision clears the way for the UK to begin mass inoculations.
The disease has already killed 1.4 million people worldwide.
The decision kicked off a vaccination campaign with little precedent in modern medicine, encompassing not only ultra-cold dry ice and trays of glass vials, but also a crusade against anti-vaccine misinformation.
With Britain beating the United States to authorization — on a vaccine developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer — the win could intensify pressure on American regulators, who are already under fire from the White House for not moving faster to get doses to people.
Furthermore, the news has stirred up a global debate about how to weigh the desperate need for a vaccine with the imperative of assuring people that it is safe.
No country, until Wednesday, had authorized a fully tested Coronavirus vaccine: Russia and China approved vaccines without waiting for large-scale efficacy tests.
The Pfizer vaccine, developed by BioNTech, a smaller German firm, must be transported at South Pole-like temperatures, a requirement that could dictate who will be vaccinated first in Britain. Nursing-home residents are the top priority under advisory committee plans released on Wednesday. But officials have indicated that efforts to limit transportation of the vaccine and keep it cold may mean that National Health Service workers on the front lines will receive shots, first.
“Help is on the way with this vaccine and we can now say that with certainty, rather than with all the caveats,” the British health secretary, Matt Hancock, said on Wednesday, as the government exulted in its decision.
The UK government said that 800,000 doses would be available by next week for health workers to begin administering, part of an enormous distribution effort involving primary care doctors and mass vaccination centers being set up by the military.
Britain has pre-ordered 40-million doses of the vaccine, which was 95% effective in a late-stage clinical trial.
The vaccine has to be stored at around -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit) until shortly before it is injected, requiring transportation in boxes stuffed with dry ice.
Another American company, Moderna, whose RNA vaccine proved extraordinarily effective in large trials, said it would also apply to the FDA for emergency authorization.
If granted, it could go into use as early as Dec. 21, the company has said.
