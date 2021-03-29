Like many of the solid institutions in the United States, the Postal Service is falling short of its well-established standards.
During the troubled journey through the 2020 presidential election build-up, the service delivery times were running late.
Months after the election difficulties developed — spotlighting the service into the national glare, the agency has failed to restore its target delivery times. In mid-December — in the midst of Christmas and New Year’s greetings — the agency delivered as little as 62 percent of first-class mail on time — the lowest level in years.
The rate rebounded to 84 percent by the week of March 6, but remained far below the agency’s target of 96 percent.
“It hasn’t really gotten better as much as we would have hoped at this point,” Dave Lewis, the president of SnailWorks, a company that tracks commercial mail, said.
He found that delivery now takes four to five days, after years of averaging three-and-a-half.
The delays are compounding problems at a venerable American institution already teetering under widening financial losses, polarizing leadership and questions about what the Biden administration will — or even can — do to right the ship.
And they may be a precursor of even worse delays to come as the Postal Service reaches a potential inflection point: The agency cannot fix its finances without addressing its service problems and it cannot address its service problems without fixing its finances.
Already, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is completing a soon-to-be released plan to stabilize the agency’s finances over 10 years that is expected to prioritize reliability and cost effectiveness over speed. That could almost certainly slow the delivery of some mail even further.
His report is expected to propose eliminating the use of planes for the first-class mail service to transport letters and other flat mail in the contiguous United States, according to someone familiar with the planning.
It is also expected to propose lengthening the agency’s standard delivery time for first-class mail, which includes many envelopes and lightweight packages, from within three days to within five days.
Among other ideas under consideration: Shuttering processing facilities and reducing some post office hours.
DeJoy told lawmakers last month that price increases would also be part of the strategy.
The plan involves part of a concerted effort by the agency to shift its resources to shipping packages, which have become a growing share of its business as traditional mail volumes have declined.
Although recent months have been particularly dire, the Postal Service has not met its mail delivery service standards for more than eight years.
