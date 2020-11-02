The Washington Post has explained the president’s tricky pandemic game process — a prime example of “bad politics.”
In mid-April, Trump’s son-in-law and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner boasted about how the president had cut out the doctors and scientists advising him on the Coronavirus.
He told legendary journalist Bob Woodward that Trump was “getting the country back from the doctors,” in what he called a “negotiated settlement.”
Kushner proclaimed that the United States was moving swiftly through the “panic phase” a “pain phase” of the pandemic and that the country was at the beginning of the comeback phase.
“That doesn’t mean there’s not still a lot of pain and there won’t be pain for a while, but that basically was, we’ve now put out rules to get back to work,” Kushner said. “Trump’s now back in charge. It’s not the doctors.”
CNN explained that the statement reflected a political strategy. Instead of following the health experts’ advice, Trump and Kushner were focused on what would help the president on Election Day. By their calculations, Trump would be the “open-up president.”
Kushner called the Republican Party “a collection of a bunch of tribes” and describing the GOP platform as “a document meant to, like, piss people off, basically.”
He told Woodward that Trump did a “full hostile takeover” of the Republican Party when he became its presidential nominee.
“The states have to own the testing,” Kushner said. “The federal government should not own the testing. And the federal government should not own kind of the rules. It’s got to be up to the governors, because that’s the way the federalist system works.
“But the president also is very smart politically with the way he did that fight with the governors to basically say, no, no, no, no. I own the opening. Because again, the opening is going to be very popular. People want this country open. But if it opens in the wrong way, the question will be, did the governors follow the guidelines we set out or not?”
The Washington Post reported that Trump politicized every health measure necessary to control the virus, convincing millions of his supporters that the way to show their loyalty to him was to refuse to wear a mask, gather together in groups to breathe the same air and complain about how their “freedom “ was under assault.
”Which made the pandemic incalculably worse. But Trump and Kushner thought they were being so shrewd and so clever. Such a couple of political geniuses. Look at us, playing four-dimensional chess,” the newspaper said.
By Wednesday, at least 226,000 Americans were dead, millions may have long-term effects from COVID-19, and millions more have lost their jobs.
