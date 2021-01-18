Your grandchildren will soon be taught that a remarkable historic event occurred on Jan. 13, 2021 when a true bipartisan Congress impeached President Donald J. Trump for a second time.
The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump.
The cause and effect story included some unique twists: Ten Republican lawmakers turned their backs on him and voted in favor of the second impeachment.
The charge was “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.
Television coverage showed scores of National Guards troops sleeping on the Capitol floor before the Congressional members rendered their second decision.
The fast-action proceedings took place just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the United States Capitol, egged on by the president’s calls for them to “fight like hell” against the election results.
The 10 GOP members who fled the president, joined Democrats who said he needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a “clear and present danger” if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
The Capitol insurrection angered and stunned lawmakers, who were sent scrambling for safety as the Trump-motivated rioters hurled weaponry and fought police in huge hordes.
The fight scenes were horrifying and by Wednesday, one week following the worst attacks, six people were dead.
The changes in Trump’s lifestyle will be enormous, with rapid shifts in political environment as officeholders, donors, big business and others peel away from the defeated president.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked Abraham Lincoln and the Bible, imploring lawmakers to uphold their oath to defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign “and domestic.”
Of Trump, she said “He must go, a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”
Holed up in the White House, watching the proceedings on television, Trump took no responsibility for the riot seen around the world, but issued a statement urging “No violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind” to disrupt Joe Biden’s ascension to White House on Jan. 20.
