Trump’s publications are dying on various fronts. He ended his blog for lack of readers. Some sources say he was infuriated at the downturn of interest.
Facebook dealt him a hard blow by suspending him from the service for two years because of his comments inciting violence in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.
The social media giant said it will reinstate him only if “the risk to public safety was receded.”
Trump also has been suspended indefinitely from YouTube, Snapchat and other platforms and has been banned from Twitter over the same set of comments from Jan. 6.
He said in an emailed statement the ruling was an insult to the people who voted for him last year.
He added a personal swipe at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a second statement: “Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business.”
Facebook critics said the two-year ban didn’t go far enough and noted that the timing could allow Trump to return to the platform before the 2024 election.
That would allow him not only to rebuild a passionate audience, but also to use the service for the fundraising, list-building and event promotion that is key to political campaigns.
Facebook, on June 4, stopped short of saying it would comply with another Board recommendation to publish a full public accounting of its role in fomenting the events that took place on Jan. 6.
Instead, the company said it had created a partnership to exchange data about what took place on the platform during the election with 20 academic researchers and that it would continue to cooperate with law enforcement.
The researchers are planning to make their findings public.
In practice, however, Facebook has appeared to give politicians and political leaders a pass in many more instances. In 2019, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would not apply its fact-checking to political ads, for example.
And, throughout his presidency, Trump repeatedly flooded the platform with misinformation. He promoted baseless claims of voter fraud and repeatedly stated without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen.
Facebook chose to append a generic label to most of that content rather than ban it.
He recently turned to using his own website to put out statements. Trump’s team shut that down last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.