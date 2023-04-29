By MARC THIESSEN

WASHINGTON — As he announces his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is extremely vulnerable. According to NBC News polling out this week, his disapproval rating is at 54% (just two points shy of his all-time high) while a whopping 70% of Americans say they don’t want him to run again. With those numbers, his campaign should be politically dead-on-arrival.

But here’s the problem for Republicans: Sixty percent of voters also don’t want Donald Trump to run again. Americans are sending a clear message to both parties: They want new candidates to choose from in 2024. 

