Driving around the Antelope Valley can be like navigating an obstacle course. As if the potholes weren’t bad enough, you sometimes have the occasional large item that fell off a truck and is sitting in the middle of a lane.
But there also seems to be an increase of litter lining not only the streets, but the sides of the 14 Freeway. Parking lots are another spot where various items, ranging from fast food litter to potato chip bags, masks and rubber gloves can be found.
It seems that many of the AV’s residents are noticing the same trend when it comes to litter. Our “Have Your Say” question last week asked whether our readers noticed more trash around in the Antelope Valley.
There were a total of 42 calls and while some were the usual hang-ups or someone answering the wrong question, only two of the callers said they hadn’t noticed an increase. Thirty-seven of the callers said they have noticed an increase in trash around the Valley.
The litter comes in various forms, but one of the major issues the Valley has been facing is illegal trash dumping — not just in the desert, but also in the parking lots of businesses. People sometimes take their trash and dump it in a business dumpster.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer has been out most weekends with the Desert Dumping Task Force, a group of volunteers who has collectively removed 600 tons of trash from various trails and public lands, including the Amargosa Creek Detention Basin and the wetlands around Barrel Springs.
The volunteer group has taken anyone who wants to help, including high school students looking to do community service.
The task force has even roped in Palmdale’s Department of Public Works, using heavy equipment to help grab large items like dumped refrigerators, washing machines and other pieces of machinery.
Task Force members are even setting up at trailheads and offering trash bags to hikers, asking them to fill up the bags and leave them on the side of the trail where members with off-road vehicles can drive by and pick them all up.
But this is one part of the problem — albeit a major one. The most unsightly dumping occurs within city limits, in the parking lots, on streets and near businesses. Business owners clean up their property and by the next day, more trash has replaced what was removed.
What’s the solution? The quickest, simplest answer would be for people to stop tossing trash out of their vehicles, but that won’t happen. Business owners can lock their trash bins to avoid people dumping household garbage in them, but then it’ll probably end up in the desert.
Cleaning up after yourself is the easiest way to avoid littering the community. Put trash in a proper receptacle. Don’t leave litter behind when visiting parks or campgrounds. If litter falls out of your vehicle, pick it up and throw it away — don’t leave it there for someone else to toss out. Most importantly, be a good neighbor.
