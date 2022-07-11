Having some of the strictest gun laws anywhere did not deter a former member of Japan’s navy from using a homemade gun to shoot and kill former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.
Abe, 67, was Japan’s longest-serving leader and resigned, in 2020. On Friday, he was delivering a campaign speech on a street in western Japan when a gunman opened fire on him from behind.
Police at the scene arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, on suspicion of murder. They said the gun he allegedly used to shoot Abe was obviously homemade and measured about 15 inches long. An Associated Press report also said police confiscated similar weapons and Yamagami’s personal computer when they raided his one-room apartment nearby.
The report said Yamagami admitted to attacking Abe and told investigators that he plotted to kill him because he believed rumors about Abe’s connection to a certain organization. Police did not identify the organization.
The killing comes as a surprise in a country that is known for its strict gun laws. With a population of 1.25 million, there were only 10 gun-related criminal cases last year, according to the AP report. One case resulted in a death and collectively, there were four injuries related to the criminal cases. Eight of the cases were gang-related.
Tokyo, meanwhile, had no gun incidents, deaths or injuries that year, despite 61 guns being seized.
Meanwhile, the United States has been dealing with a summer of mass shootings and politicians are trying to figure out how best to address the situation. Many think tougher gun laws are the answer. However, Japan is proof that even the toughest gun laws won’t completely abolish gun violence, though they can certainly help curb the number of incidents, injuries and deaths.
Would tougher gun laws work in the United States? It seems that some politicians on Capitol Hill think so, even though “freedom-loving” Americans disagree.
