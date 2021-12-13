The time period between March 2020 and now seems to be one of the longest time periods in recent memory. Twenty months after COVID-19 became a household word, we are still reeling from this virus — and at times, it doesn’t seem there’s any relief in sight.
Nurses in Michigan and Massachusetts are seeing an onslaught of COVID patients filling the hospitals. And the giving of constant care and the stress associated with the job is beginning to take its toll.
“I was really hoping that we’d (all) get vaccinated and things would be back to normal,” Sparrow Hospital Assistant Manager Katie Sefton said, according to a CNN report. She works in Lansing, Mich.
Sefton is correct. We all thought that people would get vaccinated and we’d start to see a return to the life we knew before we had to wear a mask to go grocery shopping and began seeing so many friends and family members fall ill.
According to the CNN report, this week, Michigan had more patients hospitalized for COVID-19 than ever before. Those hospitalizations jumped 88% in the past month, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association.
Meanwhile, back home, Antelope Valley Hospital reported, on Wednesday, 24 COVID hospitalizations. Of those, 19 were unvaccinated and five were vaccinated. They also reported two people on ventilators, both of which were unvaccinated; and four in the intensive care unit, all of which were unvaccinated.
Despite what some may think about the vaccinations, according to the data above, it would seem that they are effective, to an extent. Five of 19 patients were vaccinated, yet none of the five were in ICU or on ventilators.
At this point, those who want to be vaccinated have received it and those who don’t want it, haven’t — and probably won’t. It’s unfortunate that a global pandemic turned into a political statement, rather than being dealt with in a way that utilizes common sense.
