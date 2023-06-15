Stephen Moore

Those who live in or near the nation’s capital, or routinely travel there, know that the Washington region is home to the best airport in the country, Reagan National. It’s also home to one of the worst airports, Dulles International.

Reagan is a gem for air travelers. It’s beautifully remodeled, usually easy to get through the TSA lines, and contains good restaurants and gates within a few minutes of the main terminal. Most importantly, there is no other major airport in the country that I know of where you can leave downtown and arrive at the airport in less than 20 minutes when traffic isn’t heavy. Dulles is almost an hour from DC, is crowded, and has a crazy train system that doesn’t even get you close to the planes but can add another 30 minutes to the travel time.

