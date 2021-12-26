This is the time of year for giving and residents in the Antelope Valley have done just that, this season, despite many challenges created by the pandemic.
The Kiwanis Club and Grace Resources are two organizations that are lending a helping hand.
Grace Resources hosted a meal distribution on Friday and Sunday — they took Christmas day off. Clients had the option of taking a meal home or eating it in the center’s patio area. They estimated between 75 and 80 meals would be distributed.
The Kiwanis Club helped 30 Palmdale families this Christmas by distributing 105 boxes of food, in addition to toys and clothes. All the items were delivered last week to families that were chosen by Palmdale School District principals and their Parent Community Liaisons.
These are just two examples of organizations that have helped Antelope Valley residents this year — and in previous years, too. There are so many others that pitch in on a regular basis. The California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster and Palmdale stations also collected and distributed gifts to children and families. Of course, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program is a holiday staple and boxes in which to place new, unwrapped toys are placed in businesses around the Valley.
This year, the Adopt an at risk veteran organization hosted a free holiday dinner to honor Antelope Valley veterans. The dinner was on Dec. 14 and they even delivered some meals for those who were unable to attend.
These are but a few of the good causes in the Valley, but there are so many others — and good people who volunteer their time, too. They all truly know what it means to help others and do so throughout the year, not just at Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.