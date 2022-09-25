Going to the Department of Motor Vehicles can be an all-day event, but sometimes it’s necessary.
If you’ve been putting off getting a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card and plan to travel, you might want to set a day aside and go to the DMV. Soon, those who travel by air or want to visit certain federal buildings will be required to have a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card.
While the driver’s license and ID card looks like any other, there is one distinguishing feature that signifies that it’s a REAL ID: there’s a star on it.
The star can have five different looks, but regardless of how it appears, it lets people know that you have a REAL ID. So why is this important? Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a special commission recommended that the federal government enact certain minimum security standards for identification cards and driver’s licenses. Congress, in 2005, passed the REAL ID Act, which did just that.
Because of the REAL ID Act, TSA and other federal agencies are prohibited from accepting state-issued IDs that don’t meet the federal minimum standards. The deadline to get a REAL ID is May 3, 2023.
Those who fail to meet the deadline will not be able to fly domestically, visit certain federal facilities or enter a nuclear power plant, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
While most Americans have no need or desire to enter a nuclear power plant, being unable to travel by air or enter certain buildings could pose a problem.
Unlike when the Act was first passed, the process to obtain a REAL ID is much easier now.
At minimum, those seeking a REAL ID will be asked to provide proof of legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, legal residency and two forms of proof of address.
Though there’s still eight months until the deadline, keep in mind that it will take up to six weeks after the application has been submitted to receive a new ID in California. Given the timeline, it would be wise to begin the process now.
