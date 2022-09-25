Going to the Department of Motor Vehicles can be an all-day event, but sometimes it’s necessary.

If you’ve been putting off getting a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card and plan to travel, you might want to set a day aside and go to the DMV. Soon, those who travel by air or want to visit certain federal buildings will be required to have a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.