‘Thoughts and prayers’ is an utterance that has become common, especially on social media, when a tragedy strikes.
As mass shootings escalate in the United States, it’s something we’ve become accustomed to hearing.
We’ve probably typed those same words on a social media post or two at some point, in recent years.
But what happens after all the “thoughts and prayers” comments have been posted and time marches on? The answer is: nothing.
People grieve and try to get on with their lives, and though they know that they are supported with thoughts and prayers by family and friends — and sometimes acquaintances and even strangers — the sentiment does not change the reality they must face.
In 2020, firearms killed more children and adolescents than car accidents, according to a Washington Post report. Car accidents had been the leading cause of death in young people and they include incidents involving pedestrians, skateboarders and cyclists.
According to the report, there was a 30% increase in gun deaths for people 19 and younger that year.
Gun deaths continued to outpace cars for that age group, in 2021, The Post found, as the rate of gun killings increased an additional eight percent.
The Post also found deep racial disparities within the overall pattern. Non-Hispanic Black youths are the only group for whom guns are deadlier than cars, according to the report. Where non-Hispanic Whites, non-Hispanic Native Americans and Hispanics are concerned, cars still kill many more young people than guns do.
Gun violence is becoming an epidemic — and not just where youth is concerned. Gun violence in the United States is widespread and we’d be hard-pressed to find a state that has not been affected by it at one point or another, in the past 20 years. It seems to be an epidemic that is slowly infecting our youth, however.
Lawmakers think that harsher restrictions on gun and ammunition purchases are the answer. While that may help curb some of the issues, it’s certainly not going to fix all of them. Criminals almost certainly aren’t waiting for a background check and clearance so they can purchase a gun.
Not everyone owns an assault weapon, and while one of those can cause the most damage, a handgun can also kill.
Not every child who lives in a house in which there are guns present will use them in an act of violence.
They seem to forget that mental health plays a huge role in mass shootings. Instead of trying to enforce stricter gun laws, what if lawmakers, in a bipartisan effort, focused more on mental health?
What they’ve done, so far, hasn’t seemed to make a difference — in fact, these incidents are escalating in frequency.
Addressing the root of the issue is likely to go much further than trying to find a quick, easy fix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.