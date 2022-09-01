Stephen Moore

In September 2020, at the first presidential debate between him and President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden infamously declared, “Nobody’s going to build another coal-fired power plant in America” if he won the White House against Trump.

Even with comments like this, the United Mine Workers of America endorsed Biden for president. It was a head-scratcher, for sure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.