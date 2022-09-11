Last week, we first announced some major changes coming to the Antelope Valley Press effective Oct. 1.
In our current environment, we find it necessary to scale back to a five-day-a-week production schedule and eliminate the use of carriers to deliver our newspaper.
This announcement was a shock to some and didn’t sit well with others. One of the first reactions was to vow to unsubscribe to the newspaper because it would no longer be delivered in the morning, which is when, it seems, most people prefer to read the news.
Unfortunately, some have already made good on that vow. We hope the majority of our subscribers will understand the value of having a local newspaper and reconsider.
Cutting back isn’t new for the newspaper business — regardless of what market you’re in. Things changed considerably with the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009.
But newspapers are still viable and there is still a need for them in every city and every town in the United States. Sadly, many have scaled back considerably since the recession — and others have shut down completely, leaving their communities without a local news source.
As Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former journalist Richard Kluger has been quoted as saying, “Every time a newspaper dies, even a bad one, the country moves a little closer to authoritarianism.”
We don’t intend to leave, however. If anything, we are more dedicated than ever to bringing you the news and happenings around the Antelope Valley.
We understand the importance of reporting on the things that matter to you — from crime, politics and government happenings to education, entertainment and sports.
Our small but mighty staff works hard everyday to make sure you’re informed.
We can’t be everywhere at once, but we try to cover the things that we believe will have an impact on the community.
Change is inevitable and not something that most folks welcome.
Having the newspaper delivered with your daily mail will be a huge change and so will getting used to not having a Saturday or Monday edition.
However, as we said in our announcement, we will combine the Saturday and Sunday editions to form the weekend edition and the Monday and Tuesday papers will also be combined.
The Antelope Valley Press has been your newspaper since 1915 and we hope to be around for at least 100 more years, but we can’t do it without community members who support local journalism.
