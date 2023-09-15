Veronique de Rugy

Today’s hyperpartisan and frequently negative news cycle ignores one significant and uplifting story: the precipitous decline of global inequality. It’s a subject that deserves our attention, for it reveals the power of markets, trade and human ingenuity to lift up societies. 

For decades, critics of globalization lamented the chasm that trade and a growing economic interdependence among nations would ostensibly create between the rich and the poor. In the last few decades, however, we’ve witnessed a clear reduction in global inequality quite contrary to the doomsayers’ old predictions. Emerging economies — many of which were once considered backwaters destined to languish — have taken giant leaps forward by joining the global economy. Millions of people have been raised from abject poverty and wealth disparities have narrowed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.