Will Antelope Valley residents be able to enjoy a city-sponsored fireworks display, tonight, as planned?
If we had a Magic 8 Ball, it would likely say: “Don’t count on it” or “My sources say no.” Regardless, you get the picture — the event has been canceled.
A full schedule of events for the 4th of July Extravaganza, set to be held once again at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center, was planned. However, on Tuesday evening, the City of Lancaster announced that the event might be canceled because the company contracted for the show is under investigation by the state fire marshal for alleged illegal activity.
According to the city’s announcement, the state fire marshal raided a warehouse owned by the fireworks vendor, Exposhows Inc., Saturday, in Mojave. It’s unclear why the warehouse was raided. However, it is clear that there will be no fireworks show in the Antelope Valley, this year. The announcement was made, Friday.
The lack of a public display isn’t going to stop the show (or shows) from going on, though.
Some people have already kicked off the festivities — as early as March, in fact — and have been popping off fireworks ever since, much to the chagrin of their neighbors, who have to hear the barrage.
What does the canceled show mean for neighborhoods in the Antelope Valley, this year? Well, let’s just say the fire department and sheriff’s department are probably going to be extra busy with all the complaints.
We’ve been hearing about the City of Palmdale’s “You Light it, We’ll Write it” campaign, which warns residents that they can face fines of $2,500 and up for lighting illegal fireworks. While the campaign won’t stop everyone — just the ones with common sense — from lighting illegal fireworks, the threat is real if they get caught.
Meanwhile, those who want to see a professional fireworks display will have to find somewhere else to go, this year. Regardless of your plans, we hope you have a safe, happy Fourth of July.
