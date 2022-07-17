The Fourth of July is over but there are plenty of fireworks in Palmdale — specifically at city hall.
Former city manager J.J. Murphy was sued by Marie Ricci, the former assistant city manager. She claimed Murphy retaliated against and defamed her when she reported his actions, including discrimination, harassment and improper and/or illegal use of public funds, among other claims.
On Wednesday, a press conference was held by Kevin Shenkman, the attorney currently representing Murphy. It was announced that Ricci’s lawsuit against Murphy had been dismissed by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge.
It was also announced that Murphy had filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination against the city, alleging he was forced out because he refused to participate in unlawful activities by city officials, specifically Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and former deputy city attorney Drew Pletcher.
To say there’s been bad blood among this group the past several months would be an understatement. The sentiment continued during the press conference, as Shenkman referred to Hofbauer as a “lame duck mayor.” He also claimed the mayor set out to destroy Murphy in order to get rid of him. Shenkman tied Hofbauer to Ricci’s lawsuit, as well as three others that were filed by city employees and said they were all part of the mayor’s efforts.
That certainly is a tremendous amount of effort and colluding with city employees in an effort to oust a city manager and ruin his reputation.
Murphy did some grand standing of his own, saying he hoped justice would continue to prevail. He referred to himself as a “fighter.”
“I’ve been asked to do illegal things that I wouldn’t do,” Murphy said at the press conference. “I’ve been asked to fire people because of the political party they were registered. I protected the city. I did what was right for the city all along.”
He thanked those who have stood by and supported him.
His plight isn’t over yet, though. There are similar whistleblower retaliation lawsuits against Murphy filed by City Clerk Shenae Smith, Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez and Deputy City Manager Mike Behen.
Ricci’s lawsuit continues against the City of Palmdale.
This is a very messy situation for all involved. It’s difficult to predict the outcome, but we’re likely to see more press conferences in the future — especially if those pending lawsuits are dismissed.
