Rich Lowry

House Republicans voted to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs and personnel at the Pentagon, and one wonders whether the US military will ever be the same.

The provision was one of a number of anti-”woke” measures in the House-passed National Defense Authorization Act — including reversing the Pentagon’s new abortion-enabling paid travel and leave policies — that have occasioned sputtering outrage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.