Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 56F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening followed by increasing clouds and periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.