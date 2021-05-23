The past year has taught us how to live differently, if nothing else.
The way we shop, dine out and interact with others in public has changed, but so has the way we work.
Because of many businesses shutting down in the midst of the pandemic, many employees, including the Antelope Valley Press staff, were forced to work from home. It’s not something that the vast majority of employees was prepared for and in some instances, it just wasn’t possible, depending on their field of work.
But for those of use who were able to work from home, we also learned that having a good Internet connection is paramount in successfully completing any task that requires telecommuting.
Some folks earn a living that way and they probably were not affected — or were they? With so many people suddenly online, trying to get their daily work done, Internet speeds weren’t what they used to be. In fact, there were times that they were either very slow or non-existent. In the beginning, it wasn’t uncommon to have difficulty connecting to the Internet or having it suddenly drop.
The experience was a reminder that better broadband is needed in the Antelope Valley. The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale are launching a joint marketing campaign and collaborating on future grant opportunities.
In a report that ran on Thursday, Julie Drake reported that the city councils agreed to direct their respective city staffs to work on the joint marketing campaign and collaborate on the future grant opportunities at a “historic” May 10 joint meeting.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger called it a priority for the county.
“COVID taught us just how vulnerable we are and how poorly prepared we are on broadband,” she said.
Lancaster City Manager Jason Caudle said high-speed Internet/fiber optic network is just as important as sewer, water, and other services that people need on a daily basis. He’s right, especially when some of us must work from home.
It’s also important for that service to be affordable and reliable.
According to the Thursday report, more than 80% of Lancaster’s occupied parcels do not have access to fiber.
We’re optimistic that if the two cities work together, they can fix that issue — and all others related to a good, strong, reliable network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.