The economy continues to remain fragile and inflation is still high. Gas prices continue to fluctuate, sometimes higher, sometimes lower than what we’ve come to expect at the pump, but never less than $5 a gallon. Some experts have predicted that gas prices will rise once again.

Meanwhile, the average long-term US mortgage rates rose, this week, to their highest level in two months, which means there is no relief in the immediate future for the slumping housing market.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.