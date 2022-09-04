The economy continues to remain fragile and inflation is still high. Gas prices continue to fluctuate, sometimes higher, sometimes lower than what we’ve come to expect at the pump, but never less than $5 a gallon. Some experts have predicted that gas prices will rise once again.
Meanwhile, the average long-term US mortgage rates rose, this week, to their highest level in two months, which means there is no relief in the immediate future for the slumping housing market.
According to an AP report, the average rate on a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage jumped from 4.98% to 4.85%, last week. This option is the most popular among those who want to refinance their homes. Last year at this time, the rate was 2.18%.
As predicted, the once-hot housing market has cooled considerably. Many people who were interested in buying houses got pushed out of the market because higher interest rates added hundreds of dollars to their potential monthly mortgages.
As a result, home sales of existing houses in the United States have fallen for six consecutive months, according to the National Association of Realtors.
“The increase in mortgage rates is coming at a particularly vulnerable time for the housing market as sellers are recalibrating their pricing due to lower purchase demand, likely resulting in continued price growth deceleration,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in the AP report.
Mortgage rates don’t necessarily mirror the Fed’s rate increases, but tend to track the yield on the 10-year Treasure note, the report said. That’s influenced by a variety of factors, including investors’ expectations for future inflation and global demand for US Treasuries. Recently, the 10-year Treasury rate went up sharply to 3.24% because of faster inflation and strong US economic growth.
Experts are warning that a recession could also be on the horizon. Considering the US economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June.
However, despite this being the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, experts have doubted that the economy is in, or on the verge of, a recession because the US job market remains robust.
