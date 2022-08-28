Get ready for it: The Federal Reserve is going to bring the pain to consumers.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, on Friday, delivered a stark message: The Fed is determined to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes, which will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses, according to an Associated Press report.
“These are unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in a high profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. “But failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”
While investors hoped that Powell would give a signal indicating that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation showed further easing, that didn’t happen. Instead, he indicated that the time for that may not be in the near future.
Most Americans have been soured on the economy because of runaway price increases. And despite the fact that the unemployment rate has fallen to a half-century low of 3.5%, Americans still are not happy with the turn the economy has taken — and rightfully so. We have all noticed the increase in goods, services and, of course, gasoline.
In addition to causing the sour attitude, inflation has also created some political risks for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats running in this fall’s elections. Republicans have denounced Biden’s $1.9 trillion financial support package, which was approved, last year, and blamed that for fueling inflation.
After Powell’s comments, stocks tumbled and bond yields rose, a sign that investors are forecasting that there will more large hikes to the interest rate in the future.
In addition to the projected weaker economy and job losses, some on Wall Street, have predicted that the economy will fall into a recession, later this year or early next year.
Should that happen, they also predict the Fed will reverse itself and reduce rates. However, a number of Fed officials have pushed back on that notion, the AP report said.
Powell’s remarks, on Friday, suggest that the Fed is aiming to raise its benchmark rate to between 3.75% and 4% by next year; not so high that the economy will tank, but high enough to slow growth long enough to get a handle on the high inflation.
These are uncertain economic times in the United States and only time will tell what is going to happen, but when Powell says the pain will be felt by consumers, we better believe that.
