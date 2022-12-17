Thiessen, Marc

WASHINGTON — Last year, President Biden presided over a record crisis at the US border with Mexico. This year, by every conceivable metric, that crisis got far worse.

In the 2021 fiscal year, we had more than 1.7 million encounters at the Southern border. That was a record ... until this fiscal year, when it rose to almost 2.4 million. And the 2023 fiscal year, which began, in October, has already seen more than 500,000 encounters — putting us on track to exceed this year’s record.

