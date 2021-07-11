Women in the Antelope Valley now have another choice when choosing a place to give birth.
On Thursday, a ribbon cutting was held at The Birth Place, Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s new obstetrics and maternity unit.
Palmdale Regional Medical Center has been open for more than a decade and is one of two hospitals in the Antelope Valley. However, until now, women had one choice in the Valley when it came to delivering a baby: Antelope Valley Hospital. If they decided not to deliver there, they had to go to another hospital outside of the Valley.
The first baby to be born at The Birth Place is expected in the next 10 days or so, according to Julie Drake’s report in the Friday edition of the Antelope Valley Press.
The Birth Place is a 33,000-square-foot unit that features 25 private patient rooms, six labor/delivery/recovery suits and two cesarean section surgical suites,
No doubt, the opening of this unit will be welcomed by many women who would otherwise go elsewhere to give birth.
According to the report in Friday’s paper, more than 1,200 women travel down the 14 Freeway each year to have their babies in Los Angeles or other communities.
The unit is expecting to see between 3,000 and 3,500 births, annually. The women who choose to give birth here with be in good hands, as nearly every nurse in the unit has at least 10 years’ experience.
In addition, babies will get to stay in the same rooms as their mothers, instead of being put in a nursery.
Congratulations to Palmdale Regional Medical Center on their new obstetrics and maternity unit.
It will no doubt be widely utilized and appreciated by the community.
