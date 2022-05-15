Schools are supposed to be a place where we can send our children and feel confident that they are being educated, treated well and that the people teaching them can be trusted.
For the most part, this is true. Teachers are tasked with very tough jobs and we commend them for wanting to educate our children, even when they aren’t the best pupils.
However, not all teachers have the students’ best interest at heart. Take, for example, the physical education teacher in Irvine, who was arrested this week after he allegedly gave Adderall to players on the football team.
Anthony Fullman, 30, a part-time PE teacher, who also serves as an assistant football coach, is accused of providing prescription medication to a few students at Portola High School.
Police investigating the claims discovered that he had provided students with the drug during the 2021 football season. He was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor and an enhancement for furnishing a controlled substance to a minor on a school campus. He was also placed on administrative leave — and rightfully so.
Police are still investigating the incident to determine if Fullman supplied other students with Adderall, but so far, it appears that it was only a few students that have been identified.
That’s bad enough. Adderall is prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD and helps increase a person’s ability to pay attention, stay focused on an activity and control behavior problems.
However, according to Webmd.com, it can also be used to treat narcolepsy and help people stay awake during the day.
“Though it helps many people, this medication may sometimes cause addiction,” the website said.
It’s unknown why Fullman was giving his football players the drug, but we suspect is was probably so they would focus and perform better. Regardless, it’s an inexcusable act.
At this point, he’s accused of giving the students the drug, but if he’s found guilty of doing so, we would hope he’d be fired.
There’s no room for people like him in any school system in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.