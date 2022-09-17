Jacob Sullum

‘Tech platforms are notoriously opaque,” the White House complained, last week, saying Americans deserve to know more about how online forums decide “when and how to remove content from their sites.” 

Yet the Biden administration, which routinely pressures social media companies to suppress speech it does not like, is hardly a model of transparency in this area.

