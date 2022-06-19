It’s Father’s Day, a day to celebrate all the good dads and men who have made an impact on our lives, whether they are blood-related or not.
The nation’s first Father’s Day was celebrated, on June 19, 1910, in Washington. However, it wasn’t until 58 years later that it would become a national holiday in the United States.
Today, we celebrate our fathers in various ways: from gifts to cards, get-togethers and cookouts. We sometimes get creative in showing them how much we care.
Not everyone is able to show their appreciation, however. Many of us have experienced the loss of our fathers, so if your dad is still alive, consider yourself fortunate.
But just like Mother’s Day, which is celebrated, in May, we shouldn’t wait until Father’s Day to tell our dads how much we love them and how much they are appreciated.
Small gestures go a long way. A phone call or visit is a good way to show someone you care. Even a text goes a long way for those with busy schedules or those who live in other states.
If you still have your dad and you have a good relationship with him, let him know how much you appreciate him, not just today, but always.
Sometimes we take our parents for granted and don’t think about what will happen when they are no longer with us. It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day, work-home-work cycle and put off contacting people with the thought that we’ll do it when we have time.
Unfortunately, time isn’t always on our side and that’s especially true when our parents get older or begin experiencing health issues.
If you’re able and haven’t already reached out to your dad today, now’s the time. Appreciate the time you have with him because holding onto memories is better than living with regret.
