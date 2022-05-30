Today is Memorial Day, and most of us have been celebrating the long weekend with barbecues and get-togethers. Maybe a trip to the beach was in order, as this day also seems to mark the beginning of summer activities.
But Memorial Day is about so much more than a day off and some burgers. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years after the Civil War and officially became a federal holiday, in 1971.
Ending in 1865, the Civil War claimed more lives than any conflict in United Stated history and required the establishment of the first national cemeteries in the country.
By the late 1860s, Americans in many towns and cities were holding spring-time tributes to the countless fallen soldiers and decorated their graves with flowers and recited prayers.
Though it’s not clear where the tradition started, some say the earliest Memorial Day was organized by a group of people in Charleston, SC, that were formerly enslaved. It’s also said that this group started the tradition less than a month after the Confederacy surrendered, in 1865.
Regardless of where or how the holiday originated, the federal government, in 1966, declared Waterloo, NY, the official birthplace of Memorial Day.
Traditionally, Memorial Day is a time to honor those who died while serving our country, but many still visit their deceased military family members and friends and place flowers on their graves on Memorial Day.
It’s also not uncommon to visit the graves of loved ones on Memorial Day, regardless of whether they served in the military. Often, it’s the only time that gravesites get cleaned of weeds and other debris that’s accumulated during the course of the year.
So if you haven’t already, take some time to reflect on those who have passed from this world — whether they were military members who died while serving their county, military members who died after their military service, a relative or a friend.
Above all else, Memorial Day is a time for reflection.
