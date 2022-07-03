The Supreme Court seems to be on a roll these days — although their decisions have been very impactful and not exactly in the best interest of the public — or the environment.
While women across the country were dealt a blow in the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Environmental Protection Agency was the latest to get knocked down by the justices.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court decided that the EPA cannot regulate planet-warming emissions from the country’s power plants. This comes just as scientists warn that the world is running out of time to get the climate crisis under control.
The latest move by the country’s highest court will put more pressure on Congress to act on reducing emissions.
In addition, it’s a major loss in terms of the climate goals that President Joe Biden’s administration has.
According to a CNN report, the decision could set the United States back several years on its path to rein in the climate crisis and its deadly, costly impacts.
“The opinion makes it ‘more difficult to achieve larger-scale emissions reductions,’” Andres Restrepo, a senior attorney for the Sierra Club’s Environmental Law Program told CNN. “To avoid the worst impacts of climate change we need to do a lot more and move a lot faster. That’s why today’s ruling is such a setback.”
The EPA’s authority to regulate planet-warming emissions from power plants was the question at the heart of Thursday’s opinion.
“Around 25% of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions around the globe and in the US come from generating electricity, according to the EPA,” the CNN report said. “And coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, powers about 20% of US electricity. Emissions from power production rose last year for the first time since 2014, an increase that was mainly driven by coal use.”
Kristina Dahl, a senior climate scientist with the Union of Concerned Scientists said “failing to regulate heat-trapping emissions will harm people and ecosystems worldwide. We’re already dangerously behind what the science shows is necessary and the court’s majority has made solving the problem much more difficult.”
Scientists have become increasingly urgent in their warnings to make headway on the climate crisis, but it appears that they won’t get any help from the EPA after Thursday’s Supreme Court decision.
