Because of rising costs and the limited number of channels for the price, many have cut the cord on cable and found other ways to watch their favorite TV shows.

Some use AppleTV, while others use a Firestick — both of which require an Internet connection in the home. While these are somewhat cheaper ways to access more channels, the method does not come without some frustration, especiall when the picture freezes and a spinning circle appears in the middle of the screen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.