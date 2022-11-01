Because of rising costs and the limited number of channels for the price, many have cut the cord on cable and found other ways to watch their favorite TV shows.
Some use AppleTV, while others use a Firestick — both of which require an Internet connection in the home. While these are somewhat cheaper ways to access more channels, the method does not come without some frustration, especiall when the picture freezes and a spinning circle appears in the middle of the screen.
When this happens, it seems like it takes forever to buffer and get back on track — and depending on the time of day, it can happen multiple times during the same show.
We can only assume it has to do with the Internet connection. It’s hard to not be frustrated when even Internet service, alone, can be expensive through the local cable company.
Residents of Lancaster will soon another option. Race Communications is building a fiber optic cable network in the city and it’s one of the largest projects, to date.
Communication about “Gigafy Lancaster” began in the fall of last year and construction followed soon after, in May. Now Race Communications is rolling out the fastest Internet speeds in California, according to a news release from the company.
“Our fiber-to-the-home network will provide additional opportunities to residents and businesses throughout the city,” Raul Alcaraz, the CEO of Race Communications said in a Valley Press report.
The fiber optic Internet, phone and TV services will be available to homes in part of the city, in mid-November.
They are already operating in nearby towns such as Boron, Mojave, Ridgecrest and Tehachapi.
Having more than one choice is good. Having more than once choice that is competitive in price and dependable, is even better.
It sounds like Gigafy Lancaster will provide both of those things — and that’s important since we’re so connected to the Internet and expect to be able to access information and operate at lightning-fast speeds.
