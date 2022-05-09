Most of us know that the number one killer when it comes to diseases is heart disease.
Stress, poor diet, lack of exercise, genetics and other unhealthy habits all play a role when it comes to our odds of developing heart disease.
Now, there’s another item to add to the list of causes: student debt. A team of researchers from across the country conducted a study that reveals graduates who struggle to pay off student loans into middle age are more prone to heart disease.
A StudyFinds.org report said the link between student debt and heart disease “undermines the usual health benefits that come with higher education.”
“As the cost of college has increased, students and their families have taken on more debt to get to and stay in colleges,” lead author Dr. Adam Lippert from the University of Colorado said in a news release. “Consequently, student debit is a massive financial burden to so many in the United States, and yet we know little about the potential long-term health consequences of this debt.”
Estimates show the average college tuition for the 2021-22 School Year is more than $10,000 for students living on campus at an in-state public university. Those going to school out of state pay more than $22,000, while those attending a private college or university can pay more than $38,000.
“The study found individuals who failed to pay student debt between young adulthood and early mid-life were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD),” the news release said. “However, the health of those who did pay off their loans equaled or was even better than those who never faced this financial burden.”
This is an interesting study, but what’s even more interesting is the timing of it. President Joe Biden’s administration is looking at possibly canceling student debt for many Americans, which some critics say is a bad idea because it won’t provide financial relief to those who need it most and it could potentially hurt the economy.
Meanwhile, the results of this study were released, indicating that having student debt can actually cause heart disease. It was either an effort to sway the administration to follow through with canceling the debt or it’s a huge coincidence.
